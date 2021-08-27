Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
NYSE:RY opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
