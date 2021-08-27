Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.