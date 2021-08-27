Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 414 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of American National Bankshares worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

