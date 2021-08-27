Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 2,711.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

