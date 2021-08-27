Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,140 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Mayville Engineering worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 45.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 56.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

MEC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

