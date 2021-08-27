Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,361 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

In other Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $40,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 231,160 shares of company stock worth $893,090.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

