Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 106,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

