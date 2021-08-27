Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

