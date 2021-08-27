Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.28 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $138.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

