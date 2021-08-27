RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

