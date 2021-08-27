RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($63.72).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.