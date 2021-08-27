RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

