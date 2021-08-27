Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of ROMJF stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.