Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

RUSMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

