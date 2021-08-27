Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $69,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 28.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

