Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 309,082 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $63,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

