Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,170 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,634 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $61,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 43,771 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.