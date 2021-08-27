Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of VEREIT worth $67,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER opened at $49.54 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

