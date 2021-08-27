RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

