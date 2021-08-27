salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $310.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

