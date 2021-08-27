salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

