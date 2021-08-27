salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.55.
NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
