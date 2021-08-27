salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

