Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.20

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.19 ($0.07), with a volume of 792323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.08. The firm has a market cap of £39.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

