Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.35 ($36.88).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €32.16 ($37.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.93. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

