Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Up 183.7% in August

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 29th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 534.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 430.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

