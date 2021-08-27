Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,855. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

