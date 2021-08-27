Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,855. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
