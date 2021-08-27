Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.
NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 534.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 430.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
