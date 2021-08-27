Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 534.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 430.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

