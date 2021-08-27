Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Cut to $41.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $41.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.