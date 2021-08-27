Savant Capital LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.