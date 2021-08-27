Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

