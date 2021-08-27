Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $612.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

