Savant Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

