Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 6,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60.
Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00.
SIS stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.01. 42,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
