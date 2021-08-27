Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

