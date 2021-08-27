Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,467,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,181,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

