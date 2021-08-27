Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

