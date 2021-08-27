Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.40. 2,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

