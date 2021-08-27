Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Appleton Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 15.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,575. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.