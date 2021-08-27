Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10.

