Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.84 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

