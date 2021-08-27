ScPrime (SCP) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $16,293.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,083,817 coins and its circulating supply is 37,400,206 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

