Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up 5.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.88% of Seaboard worth $39,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,056.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,390.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,253.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

