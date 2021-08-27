SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,771 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.62.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

