SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,771 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.62.
SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.
The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
