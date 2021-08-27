Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 953,301 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

