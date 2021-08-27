Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,359 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

