Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 344.4% in August

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.53.
Several analysts have issued reports on SIC shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
Select Interior Concepts Company Profile
Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.
