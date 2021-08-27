Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 344.4% in August

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIC shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.