Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 150 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $215.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.76. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

