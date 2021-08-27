Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.