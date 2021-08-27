Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $148.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.57.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.16. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,172. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

