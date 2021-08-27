Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder Sells 215,747 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

