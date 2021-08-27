Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

